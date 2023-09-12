Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 558 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 137.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,099,000 after purchasing an additional 210,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 1,129,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

