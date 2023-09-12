Family Management Corp Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Family Management Corp decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,710,076. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.