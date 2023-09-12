Family Management Corp Has $191,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 266,007 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000.

BTZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,597. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

