Family Management Corp Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,495. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,402,086 shares of company stock worth $224,463,771 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

