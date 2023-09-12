Family Management Corp Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,909,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

