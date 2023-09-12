Family Management Corp Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Family Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,540. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

