Family Management Corp Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Family Management Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

