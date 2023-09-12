Family Management Corp Purchases 20 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $71,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 111 shares of company stock worth $174,751 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 3.3 %

TPL stock traded up $56.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,800.00. 7,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,971. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,663.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,570.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

