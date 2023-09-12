Family Management Corp Purchases Shares of 2,223 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.35. 308,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.57 and a 200 day moving average of $258.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

