Family Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Family Management Corp lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $775.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

