Family Management Corp Sells 1,328 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.30. 1,141,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,319. The company has a market cap of $442.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.