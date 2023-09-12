Family Management Corp Sells 564 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $271.22. 79,903,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,981,406. The company has a market cap of $860.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

