Family Management Corp Sells 568 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Family Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.0% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.6 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.30. 516,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

