Family Management Corp Sells 839 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Family Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARCC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

