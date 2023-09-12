FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Boosted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.91.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

