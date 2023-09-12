Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,568 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up approximately 6.5% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $181,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after buying an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,258,000 after buying an additional 462,686 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $155.68. 138,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,822. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.94. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

