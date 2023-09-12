Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 119.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,276,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Moody’s by 64.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,032,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,838,000 after acquiring an additional 406,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $339.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,380. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

