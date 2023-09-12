Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. 1,332,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,281. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.