Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. 1,332,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,281. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
