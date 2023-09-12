Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. 754,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,194. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

