Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.16. The company had a trading volume of 530,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

