Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.91. The company had a trading volume of 317,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,378. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,723 shares of company stock worth $19,414,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

Featured Stories

