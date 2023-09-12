Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. 2,197,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,808,416. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

