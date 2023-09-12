Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 486 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $262.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

