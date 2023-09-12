Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 3,245,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,414. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.