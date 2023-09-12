Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 22,695 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,509. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

