Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. 5,220,882 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

