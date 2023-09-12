Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $410.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

