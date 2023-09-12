Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 824,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

