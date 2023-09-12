Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.53. 970,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,318. The firm has a market cap of $442.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

