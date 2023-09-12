Financial Survey: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A CI&T 7.29% 19.35% 8.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A CI&T $2.35 billion 0.35 $24.39 million $0.24 25.58

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEMALTO NV/S and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 2 1 0 2.33

CI&T has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Summary

CI&T beats GEMALTO NV/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

