First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.47. 420,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

