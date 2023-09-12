First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.