First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,909 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock remained flat at $90.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 284,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

