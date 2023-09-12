First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) is Fourthstone LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the period. First Community makes up approximately 4.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 8.54% of First Community worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

