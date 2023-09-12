First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,821 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 408,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

