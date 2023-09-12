First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.73. 217,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,433. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $549.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

