First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,536 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Target by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $123.17. 879,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

