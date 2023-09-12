First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

