First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,426 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,703,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.