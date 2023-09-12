First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,996 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.03. The stock had a trading volume of 370,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,929. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $502.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.58. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

