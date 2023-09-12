First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 10,488 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. 386,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.