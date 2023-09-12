First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,431,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

