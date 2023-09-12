First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 57,777 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,777 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $70,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $714,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. 3,638,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,254,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

