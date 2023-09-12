First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 876,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.