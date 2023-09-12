First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,267,000 after buying an additional 304,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,023 shares of company stock valued at $394,102 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 267,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

