First Manhattan CO. LLC. Acquires 1,341,158 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,760,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,158 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 2.2% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 1.08% of Brookfield worth $576,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,125. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

