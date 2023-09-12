First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 77,754 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in PDD were worth $61,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

