First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.35. 524,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,925. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

