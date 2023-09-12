First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.41. 194,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,099. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

