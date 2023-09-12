First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 58,184 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $189,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

